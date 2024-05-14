Imagine you’re inside on a rainy day, scrolling through social media on your phone. In between the usual snaps of your friends and family, something stops you in your tracks: a photo of a gorgeous beach; the sun beating down on pure white sands and the deep, blue sea. You check the location tag—Ios, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea—and make a mental note. You just found your next vacation destination.

“We believe there’s a strong opportunity to use quality content on social media to inspire and inform the decision-making process, and help travelers find their perfect destination,” says Matteo De Santis, Head of Business Development at Vivere.travel. “People are inspired by the photos they see on social media and on the web, which makes them want to go and experience those places for themselves.”

Vivere.travel, a digital destination discovery platform, believes that nothing has the power to influence vacation plans like beautifully curated, personalized content.

Matteo De Santis explains: “Vivere.travel is a predominantly visual experience. Using our online platform, customers enter information about their interests, planned dates of travel and budgets, and we present stunning photos and videos of destinations that match their unique preferences. Our aim is to help customers find and book the destinations and hotels that attract them most. After all, a picture paints a thousand words.

“We work with freelance creatives to produce high-quality imagery and other content. What we lacked was an efficient, intelligent way of managing it all—particularly as the amount of content keeps growing as we expand and add more destinations to the platform. We knew it would get to the point where we would no longer be able to manage and tag content manually.

“To enable our customers to find exactly what they’re looking for, we wanted a way to aggregate, organize and tag a massive amount of visual and non-visual content as efficiently and intelligently as possible.”

