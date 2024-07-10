The introduction of the UoA Assistant significantly improved efficiency and student satisfaction. The goal was to increase the proportion of student interactions that got resolved first time and via self service, while maintaining the existing high customer satisfaction levels. As a result, first-time resolution improved by 40%, and the ratio of self service over assisted service improved by 58%. Students satisfaction measures also remained high, with the UoA Assistant at 81% and the experience centre at 91%. The AI system efficiently manages routine inquiries, allowing students to easily find information on a single platform without navigating multiple search pages. The UoA Assistant boasts over 90% coverage and containment rates, resolving most queries without human intervention. Its dynamic update capability ensures students receive the most current information. These enhancements have elevated student support services and solidified the university’s position as a leader in educational innovation, paving the way for continued collaboration with IBM and ElementX to introduce additional capabilities and broaden communication channels.