Unionthink, a Japanese independent software vendor (ISV), specializes in developing and selling its own solutions, primarily targeting Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises. And recently, product inquiries to its customer center had been increasing, creating an urgent need to deliver more efficient responses.

At the time, the team manually categorized incoming inquiries to analyze and improve the company’s posted frequently asked questions (FAQs). But in order to keep up with growing demand, Unionthink wanted to streamline its processes. In addition to reducing classification work time, the business also was hoping to improve customer satisfaction and make it easier to analyze inquiry trends.