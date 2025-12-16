UMass Memorial Health transforms their device management with IBM MaaS360
UMass Memorial Health, the largest health system in central Massachusetts, operates a growing network of hospitals and primary care centers across seven to eight regions. With recent acquisitions, including Milford Regional Hospital, their IT ecosystem has expanded rapidly. Managing devices for different departments, such as cardiology, nursing, ED, ICU, and kiosks, is challenging given each has different apps, layouts and network requirements. Such customization by department makes uniform device management difficult.
Traditional mobile device management (MDM) solutions often require IT teams to configure policies through multiple interfaces. Other major MDM providers force admins to toggle between compliance settings, device features and configuration pages. This creates delays and inefficiencies, particularly in healthcare, where technology directly impacts patient outcomes and clinician productivity.
Another challenge came from shared device usage. Nurses, doctors, technicians and warehouse employees often use the same iPads or Zebra handhelds during shifts. Assigning users securely while maintaining compliance was not seamless in competing solutions. Adding to the complexity, UMass needs the ability to scale policies quickly across thousands of devices—without requiring clinicians to rely on IT for every update.
This reality meant UMass Memorial Health needed an MDM platform that could provide consistency, flexibility and resilience at scale. Their IT team sought a solution that streamlined deployment, enforced security, reduced IT overhead and empowered caregivers with the right tools at the right time. For UMass Memorial Health, the stakes were high: any downtime or misconfiguration risked disrupting care delivery, patient consent workflows and even inventory management.
To address their growing challenges, UMass Memorial Health adopted IBM® MaaS360® Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution as its enterprise-wide MDM solution. The platform provided a single, policy-driven interface to manage configurations, applications and compliance across thousands of devices. Unlike other tools, MaaS360 enabled IT administrators to configure home screens, restrict web access, enforce passcodes and assign apps—all within a unified policy framework.
The solution also empowered clinicians. Nurses can now access a dedicated MaaS360 app catalog to download department-specific tools without submitting IT tickets, dramatically accelerating access to resources. Role-based administration helps IT leaders assign the right permissions to technicians and engineers, protecting policies from accidental changes. Choosing MaaS360 allowed IT leaders to focus on growth and innovation rather than firefighting device issues.
As Venkat notes, “MaaS360 gives us flexibility and reliability—from policy enforcement to role-based administration—that ensures our clinicians can focus on patients while IT seamlessly manages mobility in the background.”
The adoption of MaaS360 delivered measurable benefits for UMass Memorial Health, enhancing both IT operations and delivery of patient care. The outcomes included efficiency gains, higher reliability and better user experiences across their healthcare system.
Key outcomes
These outcomes demonstrate how MaaS360 is not only a management tool but also an enabler of patient-centered care. By simplifying device administration, improving uptime and reducing clinician friction, UMass Memorial Health has transformed their digital mobility strategy into a true operational advantage.
UMass Memorial Health is the largest nonprofit health system in central Massachusetts, serving millions of patients each year. It includes a network of hospitals, primary care centers and specialty practices spread across multiple regions. They provide compassionate, high-quality care while advancing medical education and research in the region. They have expanded significantly in recent years, acquiring several hospitals to extend their reach. UMass is committed to adopting advanced IT solutions to achieve their mission: to improve the health of their diverse patient population with compassion, quality and innovation.
Simplify your mobile device and unified endpoint management with IBM MaaS360
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025.
IBM, the IBM logo, and MaaS360 are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.