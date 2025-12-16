UMass Memorial Health, the largest health system in central Massachusetts, operates a growing network of hospitals and primary care centers across seven to eight regions. With recent acquisitions, including Milford Regional Hospital, their IT ecosystem has expanded rapidly. Managing devices for different departments, such as cardiology, nursing, ED, ICU, and kiosks, is challenging given each has different apps, layouts and network requirements. Such customization by department makes uniform device management difficult.

Traditional mobile device management (MDM) solutions often require IT teams to configure policies through multiple interfaces. Other major MDM providers force admins to toggle between compliance settings, device features and configuration pages. This creates delays and inefficiencies, particularly in healthcare, where technology directly impacts patient outcomes and clinician productivity.

Another challenge came from shared device usage. Nurses, doctors, technicians and warehouse employees often use the same iPads or Zebra handhelds during shifts. Assigning users securely while maintaining compliance was not seamless in competing solutions. Adding to the complexity, UMass needs the ability to scale policies quickly across thousands of devices—without requiring clinicians to rely on IT for every update.

This reality meant UMass Memorial Health needed an MDM platform that could provide consistency, flexibility and resilience at scale. Their IT team sought a solution that streamlined deployment, enforced security, reduced IT overhead and empowered caregivers with the right tools at the right time. For UMass Memorial Health, the stakes were high: any downtime or misconfiguration risked disrupting care delivery, patient consent workflows and even inventory management.