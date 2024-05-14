Within just a few months, roughly 100,000 arrivals were quarantined through the program, and of them, more than 2% tested positive for COVID-19. The fact that the solution prevented those travelers from entering the wider UK population and clearly saved lives wasn’t the only reason the UK Association of Project Managers selected it as the APM Social Project of the Year award for 2021. Nor was it the rapid turnaround.

Perhaps even more, Keane comments, it was the “extraordinary circumstances” under which the solution was built. “The MQS project required a high degree of collaborative working across a particularly complex landscape, and all in the spotlight. I am privileged to have been a part of such a stellar team that worked hard to deliver the outcomes needed against a fast-ticking clock.”

NHS Digital’s Bolton also sees the chemistry of the extended team—united by a common sense of purpose—as a big reason for its ability to accomplish so much in so short a span. “The astounding pace IBM and Salesforce achieved has shown a lot of people what the art of the possible is, just how fast you can deliver if you work together and set your mind to it,” he says. “Each member of this team came to work every day believing that what they were doing made a genuine difference in saving lives. And I believe they did.”

Since the rollout of MQS, the pace of development hasn’t let up. Policy changes large and small have been nearly constant, and the rate of new releases on the Salesforce and MuleSoft platform—at over 100 in nine months—has been rapid to say the least. To keep up with these weekly policy changes, the delivery team applied the Kanban method across the squads, thereby improving its ability to adapt priorities and accelerate delivery on extremely short notice. The full automation of testing has also been a huge factor in driving both speed and quality into delivery processes. Currently, the Test & Trace program can run over 120,000 tests, across all solutions, in less than one hour.

Today these solutions form the strategic bedrock of the UKHSA’s response to the pandemic providing secure, scalable, performant platforms across the UKHSA.