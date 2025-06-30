Turba Media has significantly transformed their operational capabilities and client services through their partnership with IBM. By implementing watsonx.ai for AI builders, Turba Media has accelerated the speed at which insights are generated and acted upon, enabling more agile and responsive marketing decisions. The real-time sentiment analysis and trend forecasting integrated into all live campaigns have led to demonstrable improvements in ad targeting accuracy, return on investment (ROI) and content relevance. Turba Media's user-friendly dashboards now offer non-technical users direct access to powerful insights, removing the need for intermediary data analysts and boosting transparency. The collaboration between Turba Media and IBM has not only enhanced Turba Media's analytical capabilities but also democratized data access. Marketers, strategists and event producers can now query real-time campaign and cultural data using natural language, significantly improving results compared to traditional media buying methods. This transformation has been showcased at prestigious industry events, including Asia Tech 2024, IBM Think® Singapore and Gartner Digital Gold Coast. At these events, Turba Media demonstrated their ability to aggregate and analyze live data directly from attendees in real time, offering unparalleled audience intelligence. Turba Media's founders, Matt Bonner and Efﬁ Shwintarsky, have publicly emphasized the familial nature of their ongoing collaboration with IBM, underscoring mutual trust and a shared vision for the future of AI-powered media strategy. As a result, Turba Media has become a frontline collaborator and innovator in the IBM ecosystem, presenting at multiple industry events and leveraging gen AI to mine cutting-edge community and cultural insights.



The impact of this partnership is evident in Turba Media's success with clients such as Subsonic Festival. By leveraging the watsonx.ai tools, Turba Media was able to inform media buying and ad placement strategies, resulting in standout campaign metrics. The metrics include <4.62% click-through rate (CTR) and a 5.56+ return on ad spend (ROAS). These results underscore the power of integrating advanced AI with culturally intelligent marketing.



“Audience intelligence by Turba Media is both innovative and disruptive. Leveraging gen AI, they help organizations uncover rich behavioral insights and monetize audience patterns that were previously invisible, transforming data into tangible business outcomes,” says Loke Peng Yuen, Global Business Development and Sales Leader at IBM.