How can you prove that your cloud strategy has really delivered the desired business benefits?



TUI Group is the world’s largest integrated tourism organization headquartered in Hanover, Germany. With more than 50 years in the tourism industry, TUI is serving more than 27 million customers every year.



Staying true to its mission of “Excellence in leisure experiences”, the company brings its customers to over 180 destinations worldwide, providing flexible, tailor-made travel experiences. With 4,400 hotels in over 30 countries, five airlines with 130 aircrafts, and 16 cruise ships and more than 1,000 travel agencies, TUI also provides its customers with multi-destination trips with over 5,000 combinations to choose from.

TUI has fundamentally transformed its IT landscape with a consistent cloud strategy. In the course of their cloud journey, TUI moved the data center-based workloads distributed throughout Europe to the cloud, replaced software systems with cloud-enabled solutions, and reorganized their IT teams. With the concept of TUI’s so-called “Domain Model”, global cloud-native applications have replaced existing local, isolated solutions across all markets. Since starting the transformation at the beginning of 2018, the core foundational technology implementation is complete alongside with the organization transformation and the migration of services from legacy systems continues as planned with a target to close our physical data centers by 2025.



This comprehensive technology transformation with a focus on efficiency and dynamic scaling also required a rethinking of IT financial management.

