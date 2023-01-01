“Truist is already working with IBM on some generative AI internal use cases right now, some using watsonx a new AI and data platform from IBM that is intended to help companies use generative AI and machine learning. We're exploring the things that we can co-create, build proofs of concept for, and ultimately get into the production environment and into the hands of our teammates or our clients.”
Ken Meyer
Divisional Chief Information and Experience Officer
Truist
With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist (link resides outside of ibm.com) serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management.
