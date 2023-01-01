“Truist is already working with IBM on some generative AI internal use cases right now, some using watsonx a new AI and data platform from IBM that is intended to help companies use generative AI and machine learning. We're exploring the things that we can co-create, build proofs of concept for, and ultimately get into the production environment and into the hands of our teammates or our clients.”



Ken Meyer

Divisional Chief Information and Experience Officer

Truist