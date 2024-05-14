Travelping GmbH

Equipped with years of expertise in the telecommunications industry, Travelping knew it had to get the network closer to the connected devices. It also knew that the environment needed to be highly available. “It’s all about the five 9s [99.999 percent service availability],” says Holger Winkelmann, Travelping Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “But running on five 9s is highly expensive and complicated.”

So Travelping took a route that led it back to the basics: bare metal servers with a containerized application based on a Kubernetes platform. The client used IBM Cloud infrastructure products and Kubernetes tools to create cloud-native workloads. These containerized workloads can be transported rapidly to auto manufacturers to help make remote diagnosis or maintenance a real-time reality.

Some define Kubernetes as the new Linux or a new API. It uses open source software to enable apps to be deployed as loosely coupled services by packaging individual parts into their own containers. This modular programming process of deconstructing an application into various smaller services helps make the app easier to develop, test and deploy. It also allows for continuous delivery of scalable services.

“That was the reason we moved to Kubernetes and container deployment,” explains Winkelmann. “Because you can run services that are rather simple, maybe even stateless, in a five-9 environment—99.99 percent service availability environment (backed by the IBM® SLA). And then we increased to a five-9 environment you get mostly for free.”

The solution helps Travelping customers deploy in different locations and different environments. If they implement deployments that are network based, they “touch the heart of carrier,” says Winkelmann. “Usually the carrier says that it has to go on its typology. There are reasons for that. It must be in the licensed territory.”

But with Kubernetes, there’s a common API. “It works on private cloud and private deployment, but it also works in public clouds,” Winkelmann adds. “So you are totally agnostic, where you go from developer notebook to private cloud deployments, to edge deployments, or to your Raspberry Pi on the lamppost. You deploy in exactly the same way again and again, and this is only possible with Kubernetes.”

Travelping uses IBM Cloud because it helps the company manage data compliance. It also allows the client to operate its network service on top of that. “Many clouds in the field are what we call north-south clouds. They’re about terminating web traffic,” says Winkelmann. “That's not what we’re doing. We forward the payloads, the traffic for our mobile users. IBM Cloud is the only one that still allows us to transport data from node to node in a network, and not just terminate it.”