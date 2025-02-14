With the introduction of the tree logging management system, operations have been greatly streamlined. In the past, after conducting a preliminary survey of tree logging work in the field, forms needed for the work were created in the office, but with the new system, employees can specify the location of trees through a smartphone app from the field, complete documentation and deliver instructions with the tap of a button. The system provides a seamless experience for employees by linking maps and data to each task. Trees that need to be considered for felling based on objective data such as field survey information and growth forecasts are flagged, allowing budgets for tree felling work to be used more effectively. In the future, Tohoku Electric Power Network is considering opening some functions of the tree logging management system to logging contractors so that a series of tasks, from ordering work to reporting of completion and acceptance after inspection, can all be completed on the system, making it entirely paperless.