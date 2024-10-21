National Healthcare Group (NHG) is a leader in public healthcare in Singapore recognised for delivering high value patient care through an integrated system of primary care polyclinics, acute care tertiary hospitals, community hospitals, national specialty centres, and community-based ambulatory care centres. As the Regional Health Manager for 1.5 million residents in Central and North Singapore and more than 20,000 healthcare professionals, NHG collaborates with private general practices, public and community health and social care providers to keep residents well and healthy.

NHG was preparing to refresh its human resource information system (HRIS) technology while mitigating the potential global shortfall (link resides outside of ibm.com) of 10 million health care workers by 2030. The HRIS was transaction based, making it difficult to curate data for decision-making. The system also lacked mobile integration, which hampered access to key information for employees on the move.

Redesigning the HIRS employee experience to make it available anywhere and at any time was vital for the NHG to build a future-ready and digitally enabled workforce. The transformation would also lay the foundation for the NHG to strengthen its organizational capabilities and improve the quality of collaboration between functions.

The team reimagined new ways of working by leveraging IBM Process Taxonomy with end-to-end process maps to drive harmonization across entities and challenge the NHG status quo. The taxonomy consists of 150+ process maps that are organized into function areas containing leading practices and embedded with SAP SuccessFactors Steps.