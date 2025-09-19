To support their vision of a connected enterprise, TEPL adopted the NextGen B2B integration framework, developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a subsidiary of the Tata group, and built on the IBM® webMethods® Hybrid Integration platform. This future-ready framework offered the scalability and flexibility TEPL needed to unify their growing ecosystem.

As the first step, a template-based knowledge capture framework was introduced in the workflow to document and analyze existing interfaces, partner connections and system integrations across the acquired entities. This process helped establish a structured foundation for a seamless integration.

TCS used IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration to set up a robust application to application (A2A) and B2B integration platform connecting the TEPL’s key systems. The connected systems included manufacturing execution system (MES), order management and fulfillment, warehouse management, plant maintenance, SAP, product lifecycle management (PLM), supplier relationship management, third-party logistics systems and more.

Through TCS’s strategic partnership with IBM, TEPL was able to streamline licensing and ensure rapid implementation of the integration platform. In parallel, an integration governance model was implemented, bringing in best practices, standardized guidelines and clearly defined roles to ensure long-term scalability, consistency and operational excellence.