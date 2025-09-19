TEPL partners with IBM to build a scalable, unified platform and accelerate post-merger integration
Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL), a prominent global player in the electronics manufacturing industry, is expanding their footprint through strategic acquisitions across industries. These acquisitions include electronics manufacturing services (EMS), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), final assembly, testing and packaging (FATP), and semiconductor foundry, and design services. Given that the newly acquired entities operated different platforms and processes, TEPL recognized the importance of building visibility across applications, middleware systems, and partner ecosystems. A seamless integration strategy was essential to ensure business continuity, enhance operational efficiency and unlock the full value of these acquisitions.
To achieve this goal, TEPL set out to build a robust, scalable integration backbone to support their connected enterprise vision and long-term growth objectives.
To support their vision of a connected enterprise, TEPL adopted the NextGen B2B integration framework, developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a subsidiary of the Tata group, and built on the IBM® webMethods® Hybrid Integration platform. This future-ready framework offered the scalability and flexibility TEPL needed to unify their growing ecosystem.
As the first step, a template-based knowledge capture framework was introduced in the workflow to document and analyze existing interfaces, partner connections and system integrations across the acquired entities. This process helped establish a structured foundation for a seamless integration.
TCS used IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration to set up a robust application to application (A2A) and B2B integration platform connecting the TEPL’s key systems. The connected systems included manufacturing execution system (MES), order management and fulfillment, warehouse management, plant maintenance, SAP, product lifecycle management (PLM), supplier relationship management, third-party logistics systems and more.
Through TCS’s strategic partnership with IBM, TEPL was able to streamline licensing and ensure rapid implementation of the integration platform. In parallel, an integration governance model was implemented, bringing in best practices, standardized guidelines and clearly defined roles to ensure long-term scalability, consistency and operational excellence.
With the NextGen B2B integration framework in place, TEPL now operates on a secured, enterprise-grade integration backbone that connects internal systems, partners, suppliers and logistics providers. The unified platform enhances data visibility and supports frictionless collaboration across acquired entities, enabling TEPL to function as a truly connected enterprise.
The platform currently handles more than 100 million transactions annually, with volumes growing exponentially as TEPL assimilates new plants, processes and applications, demonstrating its scalability and robustness in real-world operations. The platform has also helped TEPL align technology with business needs, enabling faster decision-making and insights-driven operations.
The integration governance framework can help TEPL onboard future acquisitions quickly and consistently, reducing time to value and supporting their long-term growth strategy. Overall, operational efficiencies have improved, and processes have been simplified through the strategic partnership between TCS and IBM.
Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a greenfield venture of the Tata Group, established in 2020 and headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company specializes in precision manufacturing and semiconductor assembly and packaging, supporting global electronics and high-tech customers. Tata Electronics plays a pivotal role in advancing India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem and contributing to the country’s self-reliance in semiconductor technologies. As a fast-growing enterprise, they combine cutting-edge infrastructure with sustainability-led practices and a highly skilled workforce.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization headquartered in Mumbai, India. Founded in 1968, TCS is part of the Tata Group and serves clients across more than 150 countries. The company offers a wide range of technology and engineering services, and they have deep expertise in digital transformation, cloud technology, AI and enterprise integration. With over 600,000 employees and FY 2024 revenues exceeding USD 29 billion, TCS is among the world’s largest and most respected IT services firms.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration provides AI-powered automation to help you seamlessly connect apps, APIs, B2B transactions, events and files across your hybrid landscape.
