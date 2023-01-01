“Tendium is an innovative Swedish software company revolutionising public procurement, they achieve this through the creation of an AI-driven SaaS platform that simplifies user involvement and makes public tender work easier and more efficient for suppliers. “We look forward to the upcoming launch of watsonx.ai, confident that its generative AI capabilities could further enhance our platform, delivering even greater value to our customers.”
Hannes Dernehl
Founder & CEO
Tendium
Tendium (link resides outside of ibm.com) believes that everyone should feel empowered to participate in public procurement. So they’re building the tools to do just that. Tendium's platform centralises tender data and uses digitalisation and automation to modernize the entire tendering process from end to end. This means more efficient, transparent, and accessible procurement – for the benefit of governments, businesses and people alike.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. August 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.