“We are witnessing the transformative power of Generative AI, from revolutionizing customer experience to optimizing operations. Yet, like any other powerful tool, its unbridled use poses regulatory risks, ethical lapses, operational blind spots, and reputational tsunamis. TCS’ customers across the globe are not only wanting Generative AI capabilities for their business, but also looking at regulatory compliance around generative AI models, proactive control of risks and effective management of model lifecycles, that will elevate accountability, fairness, transparency, and ethical considerations. IBM’s watsonx governance capabilities across Compliance, Risk Management, and Lifecycle governance are the key constructs that TCS is exploring in conjunction with the models hosted on watsonx.ai, to safeguard our customers against potential risk and empower them to leverage power of Generative AI ethically.”
Keshav Varma
ISU Head, Technology, Software and Services Business Unit
Tata Consultancy Service Limited
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (link resides outside of ibm.com) (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses for the past 50 years. They are headquartered in Mumbai and are a part of the Tata Group.
