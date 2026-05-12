Driving faster, risk-aware production decisions.

Agentic AI and orchestration unify data and scheduling for smarter manufacturing operations
As manufacturing scales and digital systems expand, companies increasingly rely on platforms like Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) tools to manage operations. But what happens when these systems don’t work together?
At Suzhou Universal, growing complexity created significant operational challenges. Data was scattered across systems, quality analysis relied heavily on manual effort and scheduling adjustments were slow and error-prone. Simple cross-system queries could take up to 30 minutes, while production issues were difficult to identify in real time.
With no unified data layer and limited automation, decision-making lagged behind production needs. Without change, the organization risked inefficiencies, quality gaps and an inability to respond quickly to dynamic production demands.
To address these challenges, Suzhou Universal partnered with X-POWER to implement an Agentic AI Platform built on IBM watsonx Orchestrate® The goal was not just to deploy AI agents, but to orchestrate data, workflows and systems—enabling intelligent, coordinated decision-making across production operations.
The platform integrates core enterprise systems—including MES, ERP, APS and quality systems—into a unified data foundation. Using natural language interaction, users can access insights, analyze production quality and manage scheduling seamlessly, without switching between systems.
At the heart of the solution is orchestration. By coordinating data across systems and enabling agents to work with shared context, the platform ensures more accurate, consistent and scalable outcomes. This approach allows enterprises to move beyond isolated automation toward connected, enterprise-wide intelligence.
Two key scenarios were implemented to drive immediate value:
By orchestrating data, agents and workflows, Suzhou Universal transformed fragmented processes into a unified, intelligent production system.
With the Agentic AI Platform, Suzhou Universal significantly improved operational efficiency and decision-making speed. Cross-system queries that once took up to 30 minutes are now completed in seconds, while automated analysis reduces processing time from 30 minutes to under a minute.
The Intelligent Quality Inquiry agent enables faster identification of production issues, improving root cause accuracy by 60% and allows teams to respond proactively. At the same time, the Production Scheduling agent improves agility—boosting scheduling efficiency by over 30% while reducing manual errors by 70% through built-in validation workflows.
By breaking down data silos and enabling real-time, orchestrated insights, Suzhou Universal can now operate with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. The platform provides a scalable foundation for future innovation, supporting continued advancement in intelligent, data-driven manufacturing.
Suzhou Universal is a China-based manufacturing company specializing in industrial chain and precision component production. Headquartered in Suzhou, it serves global clients across automotive and industrial sectors, delivering high-quality, scalable manufacturing solutions supported by advanced production and quality systems.
X-POWER (Suzhou) Information Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2018 and based in Suzhou, China, develops intelligent manufacturing software and integrated digital solutions. Backed by Suzhou Global Technology, it serves small and mid-sized manufacturers, helping them improve efficiency, quality and flexibility.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.