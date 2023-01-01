“The potential applications of watsonx are extensive, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents.
With watsonx.ai models and the ability to leverage governed data in watsonx.data, we look forward to achieving various use cases, such as sales forecasting, anomaly detection, and predictive analytics. These capabilities will empower making informed decisions, optimize processes, and drive efficiency throughout our operations. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the positive impact we can create through our digital journey.
IBM watsonx.data provides the capability to easily access and analyze data generated from sensors in the field and various processing plants, enabling real-time and predictive analytics.”
Navjot Bhogal
VP and Global Head – Cloud & Data Practice
STL Digital
“The power of watsonx.ai models, combined with the ability to leverage governed data in watsonx.data enables build, train, tune, and deploy custom models at scale. This will empower us to unlock valuable insights and drive meaningful outcomes for our customers.”
Raman Venkatraman
CEO
STL Digital
“Our customers put data and AI at the center of everything we do to improve recovery, production optimization, enhance safety, and maximize productivity across our operations.”
Gopinathan Krishnaswami
Vice President & Head of Technology Industry Vertical
STL Digital
“The right data foundation, simplified data access, and automation at scale make this possible, which is why watsonx will be a critical component of our strategy. Watsonx.data will allow us to easily access and analyze data generated from sensors in the field and various processing plants to support real-time and predictive analytics. There are many use cases we look forward to achieving through the power of watsonx.ai models as well as the ability to leverage governed data in watsonx.data to build, train, tune, and deploy custom models at scale.”
Jerry Endlich
President
Sterling Technology Group
STL Digital (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a global IT services and consulting company dedicated to delivering exceptional digital transformation experiences for enterprises. With a comprehensive portfolio of services, including product engineering, cloud and cyber security, data and AI, and enterprise SaaS, the company works closely with businesses worldwide to deliver innovative experiences and operational excellence with agility.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. August 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.