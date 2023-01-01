“The potential applications of watsonx are extensive, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents.

With watsonx.ai models and the ability to leverage governed data in watsonx.data, we look forward to achieving various use cases, such as sales forecasting, anomaly detection, and predictive analytics. These capabilities will empower making informed decisions, optimize processes, and drive efficiency throughout our operations. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the positive impact we can create through our digital journey.



IBM watsonx.data provides the capability to easily access and analyze data generated from sensors in the field and various processing plants, enabling real-time and predictive analytics.”

Navjot Bhogal

VP and Global Head – Cloud & Data Practice

STL Digital

“The power of watsonx.ai models, combined with the ability to leverage governed data in watsonx.data enables build, train, tune, and deploy custom models at scale. This will empower us to unlock valuable insights and drive meaningful outcomes for our customers.”

Raman Venkatraman

CEO

STL Digital

“Our customers put data and AI at the center of everything we do to improve recovery, production optimization, enhance safety, and maximize productivity across our operations.”

Gopinathan Krishnaswami

Vice President & Head of Technology Industry Vertical

STL Digital

“The right data foundation, simplified data access, and automation at scale make this possible, which is why watsonx will be a critical component of our strategy. Watsonx.data will allow us to easily access and analyze data generated from sensors in the field and various processing plants to support real-time and predictive analytics. There are many use cases we look forward to achieving through the power of watsonx.ai models as well as the ability to leverage governed data in watsonx.data to build, train, tune, and deploy custom models at scale.”

Jerry Endlich

President

Sterling Technology Group