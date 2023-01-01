“The team at Sterling Technology Group is excited to show our customers how they can start or enhance their AI journey by leveraging watsonx. Watsonx will help organizations infuse AI into their organization with speed, accuracy, and trust, all via a single integrated platform.”
“While some organizations may focus on a particular application, watsonx.data, watsonx.ai or watsonx.governance, our team prefers to showcase a true ‘start to finish’, proven, repeatable, and relatable ‘use-case’. Through collaboration, we can demonstrate how to leverage the platform to secure data through deploying and monitoring explainable, data-driven AI solutions. Let us show you how to efficiently take advantage of generative AI to enhance the customer experience, increase the effectiveness of your marketing, or streamline AI modernization efforts.”
Jerry Endlich
President
Sterling Technology Group (Sterling Tech)
Sterling Tech
