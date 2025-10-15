Across the rail industry, passengers are increasingly reliant on online services to plan journeys and book tickets. Srbijavoz, Serbia’s national passenger rail company, developed a bespoke in-house ticketing system to make travel more convenient than ever. Through Srbijavoz’s website or mobile app, customers can buy train tickets for national and international routes and receive real-time journey updates.

To enable this range of functionality, the system is supported by a large, complex network of servers and databases. As rail infrastructure in Serbia expands and new high-speed railway lines open, Srbijavoz has seen a surge in customer numbers, from 2.6 million to over 7 million in just two years. This rapid growth placed extreme pressure on the ticketing system, causing prolonged downtime and risking customer dissatisfaction.

“Our ticketing system needs to run 24x7, because when we’re not selling tickets, we’re losing out on revenue,” says Zoran Stevanovic, IT Project Manager at Srbijavoz. Stevanovic explains the pitfalls of their previous system: “We would regularly experience up to five hours of downtime in production. With such a huge and dynamic system, my team had to spend hours searching for the root of the problem before we could even start working on a solution.”

Srbijavoz sought an application monitoring solution that would help the IT team get to the source of problems quicker, keeping the ticketing system available around the clock.