With smarter automation, SOCOMEC’s business teams can now resolve most workflow exceptions themselves, such as with order fulfillment. When an error is triggered—due to financial blocks, lack of inventory or the wrong product being sent—the team is notified immediately. They have access and visibility to the whole workflow within a console and can act to correct the error with just a few clicks. “In the past, nobody would know an error occurred until days or weeks later,” says Kister. “And even then, IT would be called in via email and assume the problem required an update, SQL change or some other technical intervention that wasn’t actually needed. Now, business staff can solve most exceptions on their own, and IT is only involved for technical reasons.”

Looking ahead, SOCOMEC aims to roll out similar tools and workflows to support more than 400 skilled technicians. They also plan to adopt microservices and DevOps—two moves made easier by the foundation built with IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration.

Every life touched by SOCOMEC depends on reliability. By uniting the power of cloud, APIs and hybrid integration, SOCOMEC has gained greater visibility, stronger security and seamless connectivity. Together, these advancements should help SOCOMEC keep the lights on for many generations to come.