Singapore Exchange Limited

As one of Asia’s top multi-asset exchanges, SGX wants to continually enhance the digital experience for its customers, employees and business partners. “Today, every financial company aspires to be a technology company, and technology companies are always innovating and expanding their reach—technology has become an integral part of business strategy,” says Tan Tiew Hin, SGX Head of Technology Shared Services and Business Operations.

With a robust trading engine at the heart of its operations, SGX develops dynamic applications and interfaces extending from this core. To enhance the speed and agility of its development processes, the company wanted to take advantage of the latest advancements in cloud-based development platforms and containerization.

“SGX was working in waterfall development environments,” says Jaric Sng, IBM Cloud Architect. “As an enterprise, the company was interested in moving to one flexible, standardized development platform and using the latest open-source technologies to support faster time to value.”



While transforming its development practices, SGX also had to uphold its rigorous security standards. “We want to be quick in what we do, but we also need to ensure that we’re providing a safe environment for our customers,” says Tiew Hin. “We must uphold ‘stability and security by design’ in all our systems.”