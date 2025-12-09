When CAPAM was initially developed, Simora chose IBM Maximo. The IBM solution provided a robust, scalable framework—potentially cutting months out of development time compared to designing a solution from scratch. This approach allowed for endless use cases and unparalleled integration capabilities.

“With Maximo APIs, we can quickly and seamlessly connect CAPAM with hospital ERP platforms and databases, creating a centralized knowledge base for workers to access without having to switch between different systems,” confirms Czernek.

Simora customized CAPAM—which was originally created for the industrial sector—by creating different modules for specific hospital processes. With the Passport module, a healthcare professional can create a complete digital passport for each piece of equipment, including its technical specifications and maintenance history. The module also supports hospital-wide asset inventory processes. Additionally, it can be extended to use Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) equipment tags and patient ID wristbands, enabling staff to scan items or individuals to access real-time information. With this information, staff can, for example, quickly locate replacement equipment during emergencies. CAPAM also contains a Help desk module that employees can use to log repair requests and ask technical questions.

The CAPAM Accreditation module supports hospitals in managing adverse events by assisting staff in reporting and documenting incidents directly in the system. It helps generate comprehensive incident reports with the support of an AI assistant, facilitating root cause analysis and encouraging corrective actions to comply with accreditation standards.

Furthermore, the Identification module offers a mobile app based on Maximo Mobile to inform workers and patients of potential cross-infection risks in different areas of the hospital.