Simora’s IBM Maximo-powered CAPAM system is transforming hospital asset management
In healthcare, every moment can be critical to a patient’s survival. Yet, healthcare professionals routinely spend valuable time navigating complex IT systems, searching for the right equipment or filling out forms to request repairs. To address these challenges and enhance patient outcomes across Poland, the Polish government increased funding for hospital digitalization initiatives.
Simora, a leading IBM Business Partner in Poland, saw an opportunity to adapt their CAPAM asset management solution for healthcare workflows. Based on the IBM Maximo® Application Suite, CAPAM seamlessly integrates with hospital systems to create an AI-enriched centralized knowledge repository and asset tracking system.
“Imagine an infusion pump breaks in the ward,” explains Julia Czernek, AI Technology Specialist at Simora. “Typically, a healthcare worker would have to make phone calls to the technical department or search through the equipment inventory to find the nearest functioning pump. By adapting the intelligent asset management system in CAPAM to hospitals, we could eliminate this manual work and help hospitals respond to changes faster, ultimately releasing more time for patient care.”
When CAPAM was initially developed, Simora chose IBM Maximo. The IBM solution provided a robust, scalable framework—potentially cutting months out of development time compared to designing a solution from scratch. This approach allowed for endless use cases and unparalleled integration capabilities.
“With Maximo APIs, we can quickly and seamlessly connect CAPAM with hospital ERP platforms and databases, creating a centralized knowledge base for workers to access without having to switch between different systems,” confirms Czernek.
Simora customized CAPAM—which was originally created for the industrial sector—by creating different modules for specific hospital processes. With the Passport module, a healthcare professional can create a complete digital passport for each piece of equipment, including its technical specifications and maintenance history. The module also supports hospital-wide asset inventory processes. Additionally, it can be extended to use Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) equipment tags and patient ID wristbands, enabling staff to scan items or individuals to access real-time information. With this information, staff can, for example, quickly locate replacement equipment during emergencies. CAPAM also contains a Help desk module that employees can use to log repair requests and ask technical questions.
The CAPAM Accreditation module supports hospitals in managing adverse events by assisting staff in reporting and documenting incidents directly in the system. It helps generate comprehensive incident reports with the support of an AI assistant, facilitating root cause analysis and encouraging corrective actions to comply with accreditation standards.
Furthermore, the Identification module offers a mobile app based on Maximo Mobile to inform workers and patients of potential cross-infection risks in different areas of the hospital.
The innovative CAPAM system, now deployed in five hospitals across Poland, including the St. Barbara Provincial Specialist Hospital No. 5 in Sosnowiec, helps healthcare facilities streamline the management of every resource—from vehicle fleet to medical devices to personnel. With IBM Maximo at its core, CAPAM can extend the lifespan of equipment by 17% on average and improve mean time to repair by 57%.
After adopting CAPAM, hospitals have reported a 45% reduction in administration time. Furthermore, organizations that deploy Maximo solutions report, on average, a 47% reduction in unplanned equipment or site downtime events and annual benefits of USD 13.9 million.
Simora uses the IBM Maximo platform to integrate external data resources, such as ERP and logistics, with CAPAM. Relying on those resources, Simora has enabled an AI-powered assistant, known as Simon AI, to respond to common queries.
Czernek explains, “Instead of splitting the attention of the technical teams or trawling through procedure documents, healthcare professionals can talk with Simon AI as if with a colleague. In the background, the assistant securely accesses the hospital knowledge base and rapidly gives the answer.”
With the centralized AI-enabled knowledge base, healthcare professionals can now make data-driven decisions and improve standard practices, ultimately boosting patient well-being. At the same time, with Simon AI using the repository to answer repetitive queries, teams are free to focus on higher-value tasks.
“You cannot separate CAPAM from Maximo—without the ‘engine’ of Maximo, CAPAM and Simon AI would not be possible,” concludes Czernek. “We look forward to continuing our work with IBM to evolve CAPAM and help hospitals stay efficient, secure and compliant.”
Based in Katowice, Poland, Simora’s members have more than 15 years’ experience in providing comprehensive IT solutions, focusing on streamlining management and security processes. Simora’s CAPAM solution offers unified service management, quality control and asset management capabilities for multiple sectors.
