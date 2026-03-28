Trusted Legal AI Built for Enterprise Scale

Legal research demands more than speed, it requires precision, completeness and verifiable citations. Law firms and legal departments working across hundreds of thousands of documents cannot afford partial answers or hallucinations. Getting “70% of the answer” introduces real risk.

Modern AI techniques such as semantic retrieval and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) offer promise, but scaling them in regulated environments presents challenges. Sensitive legal data - often containing PII or PHI - may need to remain on premises due to regulatory or risk constraints.

Shorthills AI set out to build a production-grade legal AI assistant capable of delivering traceable, multi-angle, citation-backed answers while operating securely at enterprise scale.