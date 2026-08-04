Scaling AI-powered quality inspections across manufacturing operations

With IBM Maximo Visual Inspection, SERES established a new model for intelligent quality inspection that combines operational efficiency with continuous innovation. The platform has been deployed across three intelligent factories, including the company’s flagship “super factory” in Chongqing, supporting hundreds of inspection scenarios throughout the manufacturing process.

SERES has already developed and deployed more than 115 AI-powered inspection models covering multiple vehicle production stages. The company achieved a 60% reduction in model development and deployment costs while significantly improving testing efficiency and responsiveness to changing production requirements.

Beyond operational gains, the initiative has enabled SERES to build internal AI expertise and accelerate the large-scale adoption of artificial intelligence across manufacturing operations. Engineers can now rapidly create and adapt inspection models as vehicle designs evolve, reducing reliance on external vendors and supporting faster innovation cycles.

Looking ahead, SERES plans to expand AI visual inspection into additional factories, production lines and business processes. As a trusted technology partner, IBM will continue supporting SERES as it explores new AI-powered use cases, strengthens its intelligent manufacturing capabilities and advances its vision for scalable, AI-driven automotive production.