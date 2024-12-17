Home
Case Studies
SegurCaixa Adeslas
Within its technological infrastructure, SegurCaixa Adeslas had an on-premise installation of IBM API Connect® v5, a comprehensive platform for API management, which it used for application integration for years. Now, the company's digital transformation plan led to an acceleration of processes and an increase in the number and frequency of API development, raising the need to modernize this platform to adapt to the current digital scenario.
The effective digital transformation of any company involves optimizing processes to provide a smooth service in line with the digital era in which we find ourselves. In this sense, APIs are a fundamental component in the transformation of companies, as they facilitate the connection and integration of different digital components and have an impact on the services with which the end customer interacts.
SegurCaixa Adeslas, a company belonging to the Mutua Madrileña group and owned by CaixaBank, has a commitment to innovation in its DNA in order to provide an agile and relevant service to its customers.
The digital transformation plan in which the company is immersed demanded a major change in the on-premise installation of API Connect, which was running on version 5. By accelerating development processes and increasing the development of APIs according to the current digital pace, SegurCaixa Adeslas needed to evolve this platform in order to have greater scalability and take on the increased processing load that digital transformation is gradually generating.
At the same time, the company also needed to adapt the API governance model and management tools to allow development teams to accelerate the construction and deployment of APIs without losing control and quality over these assets. The current version resulted in a model that was not very agile, complex to operate and poorly integrated with the company's Devops and QA platform.
Not having a high availability capability was also a limitation for SegurCaixa Adeslas in this modernization phase. Although the platform had demonstrated great robustness to date, any service interruption had an impact on the systems and could affect the company's IT services.
Finally, the company also had a requirement to be able to test through an operational UAT environment, addressable through an evolution in the API management platform.
IBM has been a key technology partner for SegurCaixa Adeslas for years. To respond to today's digital transformation needs, the insurance company decided to count on IBM to evolve its API management platform to the latest API Connect v10 version.
To avoid impacting existing systems and applications running on the company's legacy platform, and to enable the company to continue delivering an innovative service without interruption, IBM Cloud Pak for Integration (CP4i) was chosen. Specifically, this migration process was carried out on the OpenShift container platform, which had two different clusters and were available in the insurer's Private Cloud. Thus, this container-based deployment model allows SegurCaixa Adeslas to have great flexibility when it comes to managing infrastructure, capacity and scaling.
This whole process made it possible to incorporate, transparently to the API platform, the capabilities of the company's Private Cloud in terms of high availability, operation and monitoring.
IBM's expertise in projects in this area and knowledge of the API management platform were some of the reasons why SegurCaixa Adeslas decided to count on IBM as a technological partner for this migration and modernization process.
The migration to API Connect v10 is currently allowing SegurCaixa Adeslas to work with a highly available environment, which offers greater scalability and meets the security requirements of the digital era.
With this evolution in the platform, deployments of new APIs and new versions of API products have been streamlined through integration with Devops' own platform. This is driving the creation of new digital products and services with greater speed and agility for the benefit of customers.
Thanks to this migration, the platform is being used intensively, running 4.7 million APICalls every day, reaching peaks of 110 calls per second. In turn, SegurCaixa Adeslas has transferred around 270 APIs to the new platform, now having the necessary resources to manage a modern API platform that benefits its complete IT infrastructure.
The company also noted that there are more than 100 applications that are using APIs, indicating that the platform is providing great value to SegurCaixa Adeslas today, which translates into greater excellence in the digital service offerings available to its end customers.
SegurCaixa Adeslas is a Non-Life insurer that leads the Health insurance market in Spain and is a relevant operator in Accident, Home and Commerce. With more than 10.7 million policyholders, the company protects the health of 6.2 million customers thanks to the breadth of a medical team made up of more than 53,000 health professionals, 1,425 medical centres, 219 contracted hospitals and 25 of its own medical centres.
The company is committed to protecting the health and assets of its policyholders, a task it adapts to the changing needs of society and which it carries out without neglecting its model of profitable and sustainable growth.
Copyright IBM Corporation 2024. IBM, the IBM logo and IBM API Connect are trademarks or registered trademarks of IBM Corp. in the U.S. and/or other countries. This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in all countries in which IBM operates.Customer examples are presented as illustrations of how those customers have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual performance, cost, savings or other results in other operating environments may vary.