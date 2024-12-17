The effective digital transformation of any company involves optimizing processes to provide a smooth service in line with the digital era in which we find ourselves. In this sense, APIs are a fundamental component in the transformation of companies, as they facilitate the connection and integration of different digital components and have an impact on the services with which the end customer interacts.

SegurCaixa Adeslas, a company belonging to the Mutua Madrileña group and owned by CaixaBank, has a commitment to innovation in its DNA in order to provide an agile and relevant service to its customers.

The digital transformation plan in which the company is immersed demanded a major change in the on-premise installation of API Connect, which was running on version 5. By accelerating development processes and increasing the development of APIs according to the current digital pace, SegurCaixa Adeslas needed to evolve this platform in order to have greater scalability and take on the increased processing load that digital transformation is gradually generating.

At the same time, the company also needed to adapt the API governance model and management tools to allow development teams to accelerate the construction and deployment of APIs without losing control and quality over these assets. The current version resulted in a model that was not very agile, complex to operate and poorly integrated with the company's Devops and QA platform.

Not having a high availability capability was also a limitation for SegurCaixa Adeslas in this modernization phase. Although the platform had demonstrated great robustness to date, any service interruption had an impact on the systems and could affect the company's IT services.

Finally, the company also had a requirement to be able to test through an operational UAT environment, addressable through an evolution in the API management platform.