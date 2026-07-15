From garage startup to AI-powered precision

With AI-powered automation embedded across quoting, planning and procurement workflows, Savage Precision Fabrication has significantly increased operational capacity while maintaining quality and customer responsiveness. Quote turnaround times have been reduced from hours to minutes, planning workflows have been accelerated dramatically, and overall workforce productivity has increased by an estimated 4–10 times.



“What this is going to do for us, it’s going to basically allow the same people to do 4 to 10 times the work with less effort. And that’s what I’m looking for.” said Scott Gardner.

The company has strengthened performance in the areas customers care about most—price, quality and on-time delivery—while positioning itself for continued growth.



“Our main goal is to be on time. Customers will pay more if you’re on time, and that’s what so far DAI and IBM has provided.” recounts Scott Gardner.



By embracing AI to support growth, speed and operational excellence, Scott Gardner is building on the foundation his parents established in 1974. While the tools have evolved from a garage workshop to AI-powered automation, the company’s mission remains unchanged: delivering high-quality parts on time, earning customer trust and carrying forward the values that W.T. and JoAnn Gardner built into Savage Precision Fabrication from the very beginning.