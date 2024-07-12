Sanwa Comtec is an IT technology company that specializes in selling software packages to businesses that create new markets. One of the solutions the company offers is the OSS “Rocket.Chat,” which provides chat communication solutions in on-prem environments, primarily to customers who have restrictions on using cloud environments. The company aimed to create a function that uses AI to detect suspected harassing conversations from users’ chat content and issue an alert in a secure on-prem environment that cannot connect to external networks.
To identify and determine harassment, the team utilized various information sources and large language models (LLMs). Working with legal experts, they curated training data comprising conversation examples that represent sexual and power-based harassment. This data was then used to train a custom language model within IBM® watsonx.ai™, using the classification capabilities of the IBM Watson® natural language processing (NLP) function. The custom model can flag potentially harassing conversations. Through a proof of concept (PoC), the team evaluated the accuracy of different IBM Watson NLP models and selected the most effective one. They’re also continuously refining the training data to enhance the model’s accuracy in detecting harassment.
With the growing development of various AI functions that leverage LLMs on powerful cloud-based GPUs, there are still situations where uploading data to the cloud is restricted. In such cases, securely deploying language models on prem within a package becomes necessary. This co-creation project with IBM successfully demonstrates the potential of deploying lightweight language models within on-prem packages without relying on cloud-based LLMs.
To bring the solution to production, the team continues to develop the application and improve model accuracy in collaboration with IBM as a business partner.
Sanwa Comtec K.K. (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a Japan-based technology company that specializes in businesses that create new markets by recognizing and anticipating the needs of its customers. Its main customers include insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions and manufacturing companies. These companies are all actively engaged in business process automation and digital transformation. Sanwa Comtec provides solutions that are unique and composed of high technology. In addition, Sanwa Comtec owns a network of overseas companies and has amassed many advanced installations.
