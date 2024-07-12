With the growing development of various AI functions that leverage LLMs on powerful cloud-based GPUs, there are still situations where uploading data to the cloud is restricted. In such cases, securely deploying language models on prem within a package becomes necessary. This co-creation project with IBM successfully demonstrates the potential of deploying lightweight language models within on-prem packages without relying on cloud-based LLMs.

To bring the solution to production, the team continues to develop the application and improve model accuracy in collaboration with IBM as a business partner.