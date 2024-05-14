Roma Capitale is the city’s municipal government, and one of its missions is to make this ancient city a very modern place to live. From city-wide wifi to an online portal for everything from preschool enrollments to building permits, Roma Capitale provides an array of digital services for citizens.

Of course, ensuring positive end-user experiences across numerous services, for a city of millions, is no small feat. Roma Capitale’s IT infrastructure wasn’t built in a day. It is large and complex.

Roberto Massimiliani, the Head of Data Center at Roma Capitale, leads a team of five people managing 800 virtual machines (VMs) and 150 physical machines in an on-premises environment comprising bare metal, containers and Microsoft Hyper-V infrastructure.

Historically, the team followed a legacy development model for its workloads and relied on manual intervention to manage performance and minimize risk. “Before IBM Turbonomic, we were attempting to implement microservices on our container infrastructure but our developers did not have the tools they needed to fully make this transition. They just had monolithic applications which they were forcing to run on containers,” explains Massimiliani.

Like many other IT teams, this team relied on disparate monitoring tools and user complaints to identify and address performance issues. Their existing tools did not give them a comprehensive understanding of their environment; nor did they allow the team to understand the impact of a resourcing decision before it was executed. All the team could do was react to performance issues as they occurred, manually reallocate resources and monitor the impact afterward. This approach did not allow them to proactively and continuously assure the performance of the applications their employees and citizens were counting on.

To minimize risk and assure performance long-term, the Roma Capitale team knew they needed to explore new technologies and AI. They also needed full-stack visibility. This is when they turned to the IBM® Turbonomic® hybrid cloud cost optimization solution.