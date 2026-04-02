Data that wins: RFEA’s unified AI platform

To tackle the challenge, RFEA partnered with IBM and Habber Tec to create IA‑THLETICS, a platform designed to unify every piece of athlete data into a single, governed, AI-ready environment. This wasn’t just a technical upgrade; it was a fundamental shift in how performance insights are delivered.

The solution is built on IBM® watsonx.data® , providing a modern lakehouse architecture that connects historical records with live sensor streams, high-speed video, and physiological data. By standardizing these diverse inputs into queryable tables, RFEA created the foundation AI needs: clean, trusted, and context-rich data. This means machine learning models can now detect biomechanical patterns, predict injury risk, and recommend personalized training plans with far greater accuracy.

Instead of juggling spreadsheets and siloed systems, coaches access a single dashboard that brings everything together: cadence, recovery patterns, and health indicators, all updated in real time. Analysts explore trends across seasons and disciplines without waiting hours for manual reports. For the first time, millions of data points from shoes, wearables, and medical tests feed AI models that transform raw telemetry into actionable recommendations. This is how data becomes intelligence, and how RFEA turns innovation into competitive advantage.

The platform is designed to support coaches and athletes in their daily work, helping them make better-informed decisions during training preparation and competition. By transforming complex data into actionable insights, IA-THLETICS strengthens performance planning without replacing coaches’ expertise or athletes’ feedback.