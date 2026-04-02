Data that wins: RFEA’s unified AI platform

RFEA centralizes athlete data with IBM watsonx.data to deliver evidence‑based coaching at scale.
The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA), Spain’s governing body for athletics, has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to give its athletes a competitive edge.
IA THLETICS, RFEA was pioneering the use of data science in sports, capturing wearable telemetry, analyzing biomechanics with high-speed video, and integrating physiological metrics to fine-tune training. These initiatives demonstrated a bold vision: using data not just for record-keeping, but as a strategic asset to optimize performance and prevent injuries. Yet these efforts faced a common challenge: data lived in silos. Athlete records, sensor streams, and video analyses were scattered across disconnected systems, making it hard to combine insights and act quickly. To unlock the full potential of their innovation, RFEA needed a unified, governed data backbone, one that could bring diverse sources together, deliver real-time insights, and prepare the federation for AI-driven performance strategies across every discipline.
To tackle the challenge, RFEA partnered with IBM and Habber Tec to create IA‑THLETICS, a platform designed to unify every piece of athlete data into a single, governed, AI-ready environment. This wasn’t just a technical upgrade; it was a fundamental shift in how performance insights are delivered.
The solution is built on IBM® watsonx.data® , providing a modern lakehouse architecture that connects historical records with live sensor streams, high-speed video, and physiological data. By standardizing these diverse inputs into queryable tables, RFEA created the foundation AI needs: clean, trusted, and context-rich data. This means machine learning models can now detect biomechanical patterns, predict injury risk, and recommend personalized training plans with far greater accuracy.
Instead of juggling spreadsheets and siloed systems, coaches access a single dashboard that brings everything together: cadence, recovery patterns, and health indicators, all updated in real time. Analysts explore trends across seasons and disciplines without waiting hours for manual reports. For the first time, millions of data points from shoes, wearables, and medical tests feed AI models that transform raw telemetry into actionable recommendations. This is how data becomes intelligence, and how RFEA turns innovation into competitive advantage.
The platform is designed to support coaches and athletes in their daily work, helping them make better-informed decisions during training preparation and competition. By transforming complex data into actionable insights, IA-THLETICS strengthens performance planning without replacing coaches’ expertise or athletes’ feedback.
RFEA’s IA‑THLETICS platform is more than a technology win; it’s a blueprint for the future of sports.
This achievement positions RFEA as a pioneer in applying enterprise-grade data and AI practices to athletics, a leap that transforms how federations think about performance, health, and innovation. The platform is already scaling beyond pilot projects, with plans to enable 1,000 coaches by 2028, and lays the foundation for advanced AI use cases such as predictive modeling, multilingual dashboards, and personalized training at Olympic scale.
IA-THLETICS is already being applied across multiple disciplines, including race walking, discus throw, hurdles, sprint events, and relay events, and will continue to expand as new use cases are incorporated.
For the industry, this marks a turning point: data is no longer a byproduct of training—it’s the engine of competitive excellence.
Founded in 1920, the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) governs athletics in Spain, managing competitions, athlete development, coaching, and national teams across disciplines, while advancing digital innovation to enhance performance and well-being.
Habber Tec is a technology consulting firm specializing in data architecture and integration. As RFEA’s delivery partner, Habber Tec played a critical role in designing and implementing the IA‑THLETICS platform, ensuring historical records and new sensor data could be analyzed side by side. Their expertise in open technologies and scalable architectures helped RFEA adopt IBM watsonx.data without building custom integrations, accelerating time to value, and enabling a clean, governed foundation for AI.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.