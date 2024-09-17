Using Fusion HCI enabled faster deployment, reduced labor demands and enhanced compatibility among components. It also helped reduce operational overhead due to vendor-validated software stacks and deliver better resource optimization—leading to higher scalability for future expansion. Both parties emphasized the significance of maintaining stable operations and exploring other opportunities to use the container platform. IBM will continue to serve as an ongoing collaborator to help ensure a more secured and efficient integration of additional applications onto the established foundation. The partnership benefited both IBM and Resona HD by delivering superior technological advancements tailored explicitly toward resolving critical banking industry pain points.