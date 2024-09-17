Resona Holdings, Inc. (Resona HD) aims to become Japan's leading retail bank by prioritizing integrity, trust and transparency. As part of that effort, it has recognized the need for a technology solution that combats financial crime threats with a focus on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT). Resona HD elected to build an agile infrastructure that could seamlessly integrate with existing systems.
Resona HD turned to Resona-Digital-I, Inc. (ReDi), an IT subsidiary cofounded by Resona HD and IBM Japan. A significant initiative taken by Resona HD involved planning a proof-of-concept experiment that applies AI models to AML/CFT measures, specifically targeting transaction monitoring. This helped identify suspicious activities like money laundering and the funding of terrorism, thereby mitigating associated risks. IBM Fusion HCI helped Resona HD leverage a flexible infrastructure without the burden of constructing and managing it.
Using Fusion HCI enabled faster deployment, reduced labor demands and enhanced compatibility among components. It also helped reduce operational overhead due to vendor-validated software stacks and deliver better resource optimization—leading to higher scalability for future expansion. Both parties emphasized the significance of maintaining stable operations and exploring other opportunities to use the container platform. IBM will continue to serve as an ongoing collaborator to help ensure a more secured and efficient integration of additional applications onto the established foundation. The partnership benefited both IBM and Resona HD by delivering superior technological advancements tailored explicitly toward resolving critical banking industry pain points.
Founded in Japan, Resona Holdings, Inc. (link resides outside of ibm.com) operates primarily in two major regions, catering to diverse individuals and businesses alike. Offering comprehensive life solutions, in addition to growth, revitalization and succession plans, Resona HD focuses on enhancing customer experiences and fostering enduring relationships. Established in 1998, Resona-Digital-I, Inc. leverages extensive financial knowledge alongside deep technical proficiency to deliver superior IT solutions designed explicitly for financial institutions. The company’s portfolio includes designing and developing sophisticated mobile applications and executing vital operations involving central banks.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2024. IBM and the IBM logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of IBM Corp., in the U.S. and/or other countries. This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
Client examples are presented as illustrations of how those clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual performance, cost, savings or other results in other operating environments may vary.