“Relevance AI, an award winning startup in Australia, is dedicated to bringing the limitless potential of generative AI to low-code business users so they can achieve a level of automation that was previously considered to be impossible.
Relevance AI is exploring watsonx.ai to mark synergies and opportunities for integration, and we are extremely excited to extend our platform and offer more options for foundation models to our wide range of users.”
Jacky Koh
Co-Founder
Relevance AI
Relevance AI's (link resides outside of ibm.com) mission is to help teams build better workflows with AI. They enable this with their platform to build and deploy AI app that chains LLMs, data sources and vector databases, which allow users to go from prompt to production-ready app in minutes.
