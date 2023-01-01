“Relevance AI, an award winning startup in Australia, is dedicated to bringing the limitless potential of generative AI to low-code business users so they can achieve a level of automation that was previously considered to be impossible.

Relevance AI is exploring watsonx.ai to mark synergies and opportunities for integration, and we are extremely excited to extend our platform and offer more options for foundation models to our wide range of users.”



Jacky Koh

Co-Founder

Relevance AI