This story is about one particularly iconic building, which is both a huge global tourist attraction and a workplace for more than 2,500 people. First built in medieval times and last rebuilt over 150 years ago, the site has always been difficult to maintain. Major works can only be completed during brief vacation periods, which increases the cost and limits the scope of renovations.

As a result, almost every aspect of the building needs renewal: heating, ventilation, electrical systems, roofs, windows, stonework and more. From a health and safety perspective, asbestos needs to be removed and fire safety systems must be modernized. Disabled access and emergency evacuation procedures are also a concern because the building simply wasn’t designed for these needs.

In October 2019, the public body responsible for the site decided to act. It set up an independent organization tasked with comprehensively renovating the building and putting measures in place to make it easier and more cost-effective to maintain. This new organization was set up as a two-tier organization, composed of a Sponsor Body, which manages the scope, budget and timescales, and a Delivery Authority, which oversees and completes the work.

It was important for the new organization to move quickly; within six months of its initial announcement, it would become responsible for onboarding, managing and paying the restoration program’s suppliers. It would also need to ramp up its own internal team rapidly, from an initial skeleton staff of 25 people to a full-scale program.

Since the organization was set up as a completely independent body, it was not feasible to share any existing public-sector IT infrastructure. As a result, it had a window of approximately three months to find a solution that could meet its finance, procurement, HR and recruitment needs, as well as being flexible enough to evolve as the restoration program expanded.