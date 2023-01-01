“watsonx.ai is an AI and data platform of its time, including pre-trained foundational models that power generative AI, and can be remixed as part of an organization's own AI use cases,” said Greg Hodgkinson, CTO of Prolifics, a leading expert consulting, digital engineering and managed services company and IBM business partner. “This is significant. Training AI models demands substantial data and processing power, far exceeding the ROI potential for typical business applications. It is why everyone is so excited about generative AI's realistic potential to transform mainstream business positively. IBM is very smart to cover this capability in its platform.”



