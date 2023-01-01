“watsonx.ai is an AI and data platform of its time, including pre-trained foundational models that power generative AI, and can be remixed as part of an organization's own AI use cases,” said Greg Hodgkinson, CTO of Prolifics, a leading expert consulting, digital engineering and managed services company and IBM business partner. “This is significant. Training AI models demands substantial data and processing power, far exceeding the ROI potential for typical business applications. It is why everyone is so excited about generative AI's realistic potential to transform mainstream business positively. IBM is very smart to cover this capability in its platform.”
Greg Hodgkinson
CTO
Prolifics
Prolifics's (link resides outside of ibm.com) experience across multiple industries means they understand—and will help you meet your customers’ demands and expectations. They provide expert consulting, engineering and managed services for all their practice areas at any point you need them—making Prolifics a one-stop, digital transformation leader.
