“Pragma Edge, known for its software innovation that brings leading-edge B2B integration and automation solutions to IBM customers, is looking forward to exploring the generative AI capabilities of IBM watsonx.ai.

With IBM watsonx.ai and Sterling Data Exchange, Pragma Edge aims to usher in the next era of Data Gateways. This technology will assist the business analyst to setup, manage trading partners, transactions and can significantly reduce the day-to-day support required in the Data Gateways.

As part of the watsonx.ai Tech Preview program, Pragma Edge is focused on use cases around Trading Partner Setups, transaction management and platform management with IBM PEM STD, Pragma Edge FileGPS and Pragma Edge Jarvis.”



Vedavyas (Wade) Avula

Founder and CTO

Pragma Edge





