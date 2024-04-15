Polpo observed that political analysts and other professionals using political and governmental information spent too much time manually searching for parliamentary information in disparate data sources. The process was expensive, time-consuming and susceptible to human error, and made it difficult to monitor political information relevant to specific individuals and organizations.

Resolving to address this clear and urgent need in the Dutch public sector, the company’s original founders set out to build a platform that provide automated support for parliamentary data searches—and enable professional users to spend more time on strategic decision-making.

Polpo arose from a fruitful collaboration between different areas of expertise, pooled by the company’s co-founders: Johan van Zaanen, Caspar Pille and Desmin Dekker. As Van Zaanen explains: “Not many people have an affinity with technology and linguistics and can apply it to political science. Every AI solution requires a domain expert who is familiar with text, style and standards, building a bridge between content and technology. This requires complementary expertise, often from more than one person.”

Joost Vos, Technical Specialist in NLP and Data Science at IBM, adds, “Even if the domain expert is not primarily tech-oriented, they still need to understand how to build algorithms. Their contribution needs to be translated into a technological architecture that more or less mimics human behavior. It requires partnerships that think outside the box, a different mindset, and a willingness to step outside the well-travelled path and understand each other’s mindset and professional context.”

Starting out with a small team, Polpo sought to aggregate the disparate data sources covering the huge volumes of parliamentary open data in the Netherlands. The aim was to capture and analyze the data stream in near real-time. Compounding the problem, the data was almost entirely comprised of text documents, which are inherently difficult to analyze using conventional software. Polpo therefore looked for solutions using an AI-based approach.

“We built our own landscape and dashboard,” Van Zaanen says. “The IBM technology is intelligent document processing. Input aggregated from online sources is stored in the database, which interacts with IBM Watson® for data enrichment and then displays the results in a dashboard.”