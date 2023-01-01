“Persistent Systems, a leading Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization service and solutions company, is thrilled to expand its longstanding partnership with IBM. With the rapid acceleration of AI technologies, IBM aims to revolutionize software engineering by harnessing the generative AI capabilities of watsonx.ai in conjunction with Watson Code Assistant. This collaboration is expected to bring automation to various engineering processes, opening up exciting possibilities across a range of use cases.”
Kuljesh Puri
Senior Vice President & General Manager
Persistent Systems
Persistent (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a trusted Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization partner, combining deep technical expertise and industry experience to help their clients anticipate what’s next and take action. Their offerings, proven solutions and innovative partner ecosystem create unique competitive advantage for their clients by giving them the power to see beyond and rise above.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. August 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.