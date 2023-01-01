“Persistent Systems, a leading Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization service and solutions company, is thrilled to expand its longstanding partnership with IBM. With the rapid acceleration of AI technologies, IBM aims to revolutionize software engineering by harnessing the generative AI capabilities of watsonx.ai in conjunction with Watson Code Assistant. This collaboration is expected to bring automation to various engineering processes, opening up exciting possibilities across a range of use cases.”



Kuljesh Puri

Senior Vice President & General Manager

Persistent Systems





