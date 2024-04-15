Pershing Technology Services Corporation (PTSC) is a business that takes its corporate social responsibility seriously. For years, the organization has given back to the community and embraced sustainable operations—working with universities, summer camps, charity organizations, social volunteering programs and more to make Taiwan a better place. And as part of this effort, the business wanted to improve the effectiveness of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

One of the primary issues of its existing operations was the lack of unified global standards regarding ESG metrics and reporting frameworks. This absence often led to ambiguity and inconsistency in assessing and benchmarking ESG performance across different regions and industries.

In addition, PTSC faced the task of managing different expectations from various stakeholders. These stakeholders—ranging from investors to customers to regulatory bodies—often had different priorities and preferences regarding ESG practices, making it challenging to navigate and prioritize their varying demands effectively.

The increasingly complex global supply chain posed another significant challenge. With operations spanning multiple countries and involving numerous suppliers and partners, ensuring adherence to ESG principles throughout the supply chain proved to be a formidable task.

Furthermore, the dynamic nature of the ESG landscape, marked by ever-evolving regulations and emerging trends, presented a perpetual challenge. Keeping abreast of these changes and adjusting strategies accordingly demanded constant vigilance and adaptability from PTSC.