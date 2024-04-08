Given the rapid growth of the digital infrastructure, it’s not surprising that the companies that manufacture semiconductors — those at the base level of the digital ecosystem — face an ever-evolving set of competitive challenges. Some are familiar, like the relentless pressure to improve chip performance. But today, chip makers also need to navigate a shifting set of competitive requirements that have a lot to do with the processes they follow, beginning with design.

In the realm of chip manufacturing, packaging — how the parts of a semiconductor are brought together for use in a device — has always been fundamental. Today, however, the issue of packaging has become a major competitive differentiator that affects the power, performance and functionality of chips, not to mention their cost.

So what does it mean for processes? With packaging structures becoming more complex, the entire cycle — from development to prototyping to testing — has lengthened considerably. In the manufacturing process, getting from design to finished product requires the right set of highly detailed instructions around more than 100 parameters, with little to no margin for error.

Under conventional methods, chip makers are forced to make a series of incremental adjustments to identify the optimal “recipe.” In addition to the huge burden on the “cooks” in this equation — the development engineers — the by-product of this trial-and-error approach is increased waste and lower manufacturing yields.