OTTO (GmbH & Co. KG)

When OTTO launched its catalog business 70 years ago, the entire product line consisted of 28 pairs of shoes. Since that time, the German e-commerce company has grown exponentially. It now works with 6,800 brands offering three million products and is the largest online retailer of home furnishing goods in Germany.

For decades following OTTO’s founding, its catalog business thrived. And the company quickly adapted when the rise of digital technologies in the mid-1990s made it possible to offer its goods online.

Its first foray into online retail was concentrated in a small internal department, dubbed “new media.” As e-commerce became increasingly important to the company, OTTO started migrating from its traditional static, catalog-focused back-end system to a more modern web-based system.

At the same time, customer data grew both in volume and importance to the business — along with the need to protect it. The process for investigating suspicious events was labor intensive and time consuming. The company needed a centralized way to monitor and respond to security threats across its enterprise.

To address these challenges, OTTO implemented the IBM Security QRadar Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution on premises. Using the QRadar solution, OTTO consolidated and analyzed security data from across the company’s IT infrastructure. A centralized dashboard provided a view of potential threats and activity and enabled security administrators to conduct analysis and take action as needed. The solution helped the company reduce the workflow of analyzing threats from several hours to a few minutes.

As OTTO’s digital transformation progressed, the company adopted a “Cloud Ready, Cloud First” strategy, and its security needs became more complex. OTTO sought a more scalable security solution to accommodate growth. It also wanted a more flexible licensing model to free the security team to focus on threat analysis, response and improvements.