For support on its challenging undertaking, Omni Remotes turned to IBM.

“We selected IBM as a strategic partner based on our positive experience of working with them when we were part of Philips,” recalls Miguel Vidal. “From that time, the IBM team already had a good understanding of our business and processes, which was another major advantage. In addition, the IBM team dedicated significant additional time and effort to developing an even better understanding of our requirements, so we were confident that their proposal would tick all of the boxes. What’s more, IBM was one of few vendors that could offer support for all of our sites across the globe.”

Alain Perrot, Chief Executive Officer of Omni Remotes, adds: “IBM was a strong contender and eventually became our vendor of choice as they had a compelling value proposition. They understood our business and were able to offer us the scale and agility that we need to grow with our customers, through their end-to-end solutions.”

An expert team from IBM Services designed and deployed a range of SAP Business Suite applications, including modules for materials management, sales and distribution, production planning, finance and controlling. The IBM team also provided application support for the SAP go-live.

Vijaya Kumar, IT Manager at Omni Remotes, explains: “We evaluated enterprise applications from a range of vendors. Fundamentally, we decided to stay with SAP because it offered the capabilities we needed, plus headroom to grow in the future. In addition, our employees were already familiar with SAP and liked the platform, so we were able to avoid costly training.

“We decided to run our SAP applications on the SAP HANA database, because the SAP HANA platform has a strong, compelling roadmap. SAP has a treasure trove of upgrades and additional functionality in the pipeline, and all of them will be available on the SAP HANA platform.”

The IBM team designed a global SAP template based on Omni Remotes’ main geographies, focusing on reducing complexity in the customer sales and distribution model. By using a global SAP template, Omni Remotes was able to complete the roll-out to China at low cost.

IBM Services integrated the SAP applications and related management services on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, allowing Omni Remotes to benefit from cloud-enabled performance and scalability. The Omni Remotes office in Singapore hosts a disaster recovery site for the SAP applications.

Vijaya Kumar continues: “To keep costs down, we want to maintain an extremely lean in-house IT team, so a cloud solution was a perfect fit for our business. In addition, by freeing our IT employees from the burden of managing and maintaining an IT infrastructure, we would enable them to focus on our core business.

“Because we could simply plug into IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, we didn’t have to worry about designing, buying and setting up our own infrastructure from scratch. Given the tight deadline for completing the business transition, that was a massive advantage.

“As our business grows, we can simply request additional capacity when needed—without facing the delays and complexity of having to expand our own set of physical servers. On top of that, for us, subscribing to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers worked out cheaper than operating our own data center.”

With stellar support from IBM, Omni Remotes was able to complete the complex switchover to the new environment smoothly. The company rolled out the new SAP landscape to its offices in Singapore, China, the United States and Belgium.

Miguel Vidal remarks: “Thanks to the excellent support from IBM, we implemented the new SAP solutions in just six months, hitting the divestiture deadline. What’s more, the IBM team showed us how to complete the migration with no disruption to commercial operations.”

Jean Ong, Business SIOP Manager at Omni Remotes, comments: “My experience of working with the IBM team was outstanding. The consultants were very experienced and offered excellent support during difficult tasks, such as when we migrated our data from the Philips system to our new environment.”

Eunice Ng, Financial Controller at Omni Remotes, adds: “The IBM team showed us ways to simplify our systems and processes, and gain maximum utility using standard SAP functionality. As a result, we were able to avoid time-consuming customizations, which could have caused difficulties with future upgrades and expansions.”

Employees across Omni Remotes are delighted with the new SAP solutions running on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.

Vijaya Kumar remarks: “IBM provides high performance to help us gain maximum benefit from our SAP solutions, and outstanding reliability to ensure that business-critical services are always available. By moving our SAP solutions to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, we have cut our internal IT administration costs and workload, transforming us from purely operational to a strategic unit that helps the business achieve its goals.”