Initially, N.V. Elmar assumed IBM was too big, and most probably too expensive, to cater to the needs of a relatively small organization. But an IBM representative who was visiting Aruba heard about the company’s situation and set out to change that mindset. In fact, he explained, IBM had the perfect solution: IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration, which is optimized for deployment on Red Hat® OpenShift® on any cloud or IT environment.

During a week-long workshop, the IBM Cloud Integration Expert Labs team showcased two scenarios of the solution highlighting how its application integration and API management capabilities could help N.V. Elmar: one connecting electricity usage data from smart meters to the company’s billing system—the original use case—and another connecting the N.V. Elmar website’s customer portal with the company’s enterprise resource planning system, which houses customer data and other pertinent information.

In addition, an IBM Cloud Pak for Integration client in Curaçao conducted a live demonstration of the solution, showing the benefits of its application integration and API management capabilities.

The demonstrations convinced N.V. Elmar that not only could the IBM solution fulfill its needs, but that IBM was the right partner to do so. “We wanted the application integration capability to act as our enterprise service bus,” says Ng. “And we wanted the API management capability to handle incoming requests when we service outside calls in the future. Visibility was really key in that area, providing a platform for our third-party partners to integrate with us.”

The implementation of the application went smoothly, thanks to great teamwork. “We had two consultants assigned to us,” says Ng. “They were onsite with us, building and installing the servers. We created three environments: development, test and production.” The IBM and N.V. Elmar teams started implementing the solution in late November of 2018 and were done by March of the following year.

Almost immediately, N.V. Elmar was able to use the application integration capability to create integrations on its own, thanks to user-friendly features in the solution. “We don’t have a full-blown internal development department,” says Ng, “so it was important to us to have a platform that didn’t require a development background to implement. And the graphical interface allows us to drag and drop and see the workflows graphically. It made it much easier for people to pick up.”