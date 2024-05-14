Nordea Bank provides millions of customers across the Nordic region with everyday banking services such as savings accounts, loans and pension plans, as well as furthering the growth of small and large businesses through commercial and business banking, wholesale banking, and wealth management. To support its mission-critical banking systems, Nordea Bank relies on hundreds of IBM® Db2® databases, running on multiple operating systems across many physical servers in its data center.

Björn Söderlund, Chief IT Infrastructure Specialist at Nordea Bank, explains: “We run a very large and complex enterprise Db2 environment that underpins many of our key services. Our core and private banking systems, our master data and legacy customer data, and our payments and anti-money laundering systems run on Db2.

Previously, the DBAs at Nordea Bank used scripts developed in-house to collect data on the performance of Db2 instances. Coding and maintaining these scripts was time-consuming, and each time a new database instance was added to the landscape, scripts would also have to be updated to ensure that the new data was captured properly.

When the bank embarked on a major project to consolidate and simplify its IT resources by moving much of its infrastructure to a new data center, the database administration (DBA) team saw an opportunity to look for a smarter, faster way to monitor their databases, and reduce their maintenance burden.

“Ensuring the health and high performance of our database instances is critical to ensure we comply with financial regulations and provide seamless customer service. However, monitoring all our databases, picking up errors and correcting them quickly, is a challenge for our DBAs. If a database is running slowly, or suffering downtime, or is not configured properly, we need to know, fast.”

Björn Söderlund explains: “We needed a new approach to manage our Db2 setup, especially as we are now beginning to use advanced features like HADR and pureScale. We looked for a software solution that could give us rapid, detailed insights into Db2 performance, and monitor these new database features at a more granular level.”