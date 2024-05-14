NexJ Health Inc.

In January 2018, Her Majesty’s government commissioned a strategy to tackle loneliness in the UK. This strategy aims to build a more socially connected society in the context of our rapidly changing, increasingly digital world. It focuses on the role that government can play in combatting loneliness, as well as the role of individuals and communities to create strong and connected communities.

With this announcement, Her Majesty’s government was acknowledging the growing evidence that loneliness can have a serious and devastating impact on public health.



Nowhere is this impact felt more than among the elderly population. Sadly, as people age, their social circles begin to dwindle, and many elderly people find themselves increasingly isolated as their health begins to deteriorate. Although many programs exist to bring seniors together, the more isolated among the senior population often don’t hear about the programs or struggle to find transportation to them. For these valuable and vulnerable members of society, even a brief touchpoint with someone from the outside world can make a big difference.



The UK Minister of Loneliness is charged with connecting citizens with these programs, whether through their physicians or other regular touchpoints in their lives. That’s where the Call&Check program comes in. By partnering with the local postal service and Call&Check Limited, NexJ Health seeks to take advantage of an already existing infrastructure, an already familiar and trusted face and an already familiar uniform to help bring isolated seniors back into the arms of society.



NexJ Health Founder and Executive Chair William M. Tatham explains: “One of the strengths of this model is that postal workers are amongst the highest trust rating, especially if you’re an older adult. Posties are typically very familiar to you. They already walk your street, already go to your doorstep and are already carrying digital terminals that they use for registered mail.”



Empowering postal workers to check in on elderly customers twice a week seems like a natural progression and an ideal way to combat loneliness. And NexJ Connected Wellness — NexJ Health’s unique virtual care platform — is perfectly suited to this type of program. The software asks five basic questions about mood, medical concerns and social needs to assist wellbeing and the need for support. Answers are then used to connect older citizens back to their families, primary care physicians and other community resources. For Call&Check, the postal worker simply uses a handheld device to record the participants’ responses, and Connected Wellness takes care of the rest.



However, creating an infrastructure that would satisfy the UK postal service’s requirements and those of the UK health ministry proved to be a challenge.

