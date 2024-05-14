“Our top priority is the customer service we provide to our agency partners, policy holders and their employees,” says Roberta De Bruijn, Director of Innovation & Analytics at New Mexico Mutual. “Together with healthcare professionals, we help workers to recover and return to work after they experience an on-the-job injury. We also provide guidance and training to help business owners make their workplaces safer.”

As a workers’ compensation insurer, New Mexico Mutual understands the importance of bringing true human empathy to customer interactions. That’s why the company recently worked with IBM Business Partner PMsquare to implement a bot, based on IBM® Robotic Process Automation software, that automates insurance policy renewal processes, dramatically accelerates processing times and, most importantly, frees up time that can be given back to customers.

When they arrive for work in the morning, New Mexico Mutual’s underwriters face queues of policies due for renewal. “It could be five to ten policies during lower volume periods, and up to 30 during seasonal peaks,” explains Cynthia Luna, New Mexico Mutual’s Director of Underwriting and Customer Service. “Each renewal takes from 20 minutes to one hour of work, depending on the complexity of the account.” On average, renewals account for 80% of each underwriter’s workday, and the underwriters allocate the remainder to things like visiting agencies and handling other customer service inquiries—valuable tasks despite the limited time.

When New Mexico Mutual recently planned to raise policy thresholds for renewals in its Small Business Underwriting unit, Luna and VP of Underwriting Kristen Carey knew the change would generate a surge in policy renewals for that unit, and they recognized the importance of automating parts of the renewal process. De Bruijn, in turn, felt they could meet the challenge by combining RPA with a rules-based analytics engine based on the company’s enterprise data warehouse.