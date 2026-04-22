Powering AI-native apps with intelligent DNS

Netlify scales performance for millions of AI-driven apps with IBM NS1 Connect

DDOS Protection
Scaling performance for AI-driven apps

Netlify is an AI-native platform powering modern web development for over 12 million developers and more than 60 million applications worldwide. As AI-driven development accelerates, Netlify has supported over one million AI-generated applications in just a few months.

With thousands of deployments occurring daily, Netlify required a networking foundation that could keep pace with high-frequency, API-driven workflows. Ensuring low latency, high availability and rapid global propagation became critical to delivering production-ready applications at scale. Without real-time traffic management and scalable DNS, performance and reliability could be impacted.
60M+ apps supported globally 12M+ developers on platform 99.99% uptime achieved
By integrating IBM NS1 Connect, we’ve ensured Netlify is not just a destination for code, but the production-ready layer for the agentic web.
Matt Biilmann Co-founder and CEO Netlify
Enabling real-time traffic steering at scale

To support growth and performance needs, Netlify implemented IBM® NS1 Connect® managed DNS and traffic steering. These capabilities enable real-time routing decisions based on network conditions, directing users to the optimal edge location.

Using  IBM NS1 Connect Pulsar, Netlify dynamically routes traffic around congestion or outages, maintaining fast and reliable user experiences. The API-first design aligns with Netlify’s platform, enabling high-frequency deployments and programmatic updates without delays associated with traditional DNS models.
Delivering performance and resilience at scale

With IBM NS1 Connect, Netlify built a scalable and resilient DNS foundation supporting millions of applications and developers. The platform now handles high deployment volumes while maintaining consistent performance and uptime.

Low-TTL DNS enables global propagation in under five seconds, ensuring rapid delivery of applications. Real-time traffic steering improves performance and reliability, even during disruptions. As Netlify scales its AI-native platform, IBM NS1 Connect supports seamless, high-performance user experiences.
About Netlify

Netlify is an AI-native platform for modern web development, enabling developers and AI agents to build and deploy applications at scale. It supports millions of developers and applications globally.

 Solution component IBM® NS1 Connect®
Explore intelligent DNS for modern apps

IBM NS1 Connect enables organizations to optimize performance with intelligent traffic steering, real-time routing and scalable DNS for modern distributed environments.

  1. Learn more
  2. Request demo
Legal

© Copyright IBM Corporation April, 2026.

IBM, the IBM logo, and NS1 Connect are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.