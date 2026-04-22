Powering AI-native apps with intelligent DNS

Netlify scales performance for millions of AI-driven apps with IBM NS1 Connect
Netlify is an AI-native platform powering modern web development for over 12 million developers and more than 60 million applications worldwide. As AI-driven development accelerates, Netlify has supported over one million AI-generated applications in just a few months.
With thousands of deployments occurring daily, Netlify required a networking foundation that could keep pace with high-frequency, API-driven workflows. Ensuring low latency, high availability and rapid global propagation became critical to delivering production-ready applications at scale. Without real-time traffic management and scalable DNS, performance and reliability could be impacted.
To support growth and performance needs, Netlify implemented IBM® NS1 Connect® managed DNS and traffic steering. These capabilities enable real-time routing decisions based on network conditions, directing users to the optimal edge location.
Using IBM NS1 Connect Pulsar, Netlify dynamically routes traffic around congestion or outages, maintaining fast and reliable user experiences. The API-first design aligns with Netlify’s platform, enabling high-frequency deployments and programmatic updates without delays associated with traditional DNS models.
With IBM NS1 Connect, Netlify built a scalable and resilient DNS foundation supporting millions of applications and developers. The platform now handles high deployment volumes while maintaining consistent performance and uptime.
Low-TTL DNS enables global propagation in under five seconds, ensuring rapid delivery of applications. Real-time traffic steering improves performance and reliability, even during disruptions. As Netlify scales its AI-native platform, IBM NS1 Connect supports seamless, high-performance user experiences.
Netlify is an AI-native platform for modern web development, enabling developers and AI agents to build and deploy applications at scale. It supports millions of developers and applications globally.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.