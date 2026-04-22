Powering AI-native apps with intelligent DNS

Netlify is an AI-native platform powering modern web development for over 12 million developers and more than 60 million applications worldwide. As AI-driven development accelerates, Netlify has supported over one million AI-generated applications in just a few months.

With thousands of deployments occurring daily, Netlify required a networking foundation that could keep pace with high-frequency, API-driven workflows. Ensuring low latency, high availability and rapid global propagation became critical to delivering production-ready applications at scale. Without real-time traffic management and scalable DNS, performance and reliability could be impacted.