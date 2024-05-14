NBCUniversal’s television group in New York stands as an example of how the organization's DevOps journey has taken shape. That particular business unit is the television distribution arm of NBCUniversal and is, in part, responsible for scheduling on-air content for all NBCUniversal-owned stations. As noted previously, the Compass application is central to that task.



Comas and his team migrated development for Compass—a massive .net-based app—to the UrbanCode platform some 18 months ago. “I would describe the previous Compass process as like a ‘manu-matic’ process; they would commit their code to the repository, manually click the build button and then deploy it to an environment. Once they deployed it to an environment it was basically left to the QA team to handle,” he says. “So a week or so would go by and they'd get some results, do another build and send it back over to QA, and on and on. So the time-to-market for an application was very high—20 weeks to get a release out. One reason it took so long is that the QA team would do full-scale testing on a release that may or may not have met the business requirements.”



The Compass application team’s goal was to reduce that time by 75 percent, to five weeks. “Once we moved them to the UrbanCode platform they were able to hit that goal. In fact, we’re now looking to reduce time-to-market to two weeks,” Comas says. First, his team integrated QA automation with the Compass workflow, eliminating the need to manually execute numerous QA tests for every deployment. “We started with shift-left testing. We unit-tested the application release and did code coverage analysis on it, while also starting a small functional test where we would observe the different business requirements and create tests which would exercise those. So before the release would even get to the QA team to be fully functional and regression tested we could get immediate feedback if the release was good or not. That, in and of itself, accelerated things greatly.”



NBCUniversal’s DevOps approach also broke down silos in deployment. “Historically, releases could only take place on certain days of the week—typically Tuesday and Thursday evening—and if you missed that window you couldn't do a release until the following window,” Comas says. “So by working with the Compass Run team we can now do deployments to production much more frequently, resulting in smaller, more frequent releases. So they have much greater agility and can meet the business requirements much faster. In short, the code quality has improved, it's going faster and we're able to meet the business requirements much more rapidly.”



From a technology standpoint, Comas says the UrbanCode platform gives his team the ability to integrate a wide range of tools into one automated workflow, eliminating over-reliance on developers. “With UrbanCode, when a developer commits code without adequate unit tests, it's going to be flagged. If a developer didn't have that as part of the workflow you're not going to know that. There'd be no feedback into the process telling you the status of the application. Our Compass workflow is probably the most comprehensive automation we have, and the technology is helping us drive the application quality, improving build quality by an order of magnitude. Not only that, we’re delivering the changes the business wants much faster. Those are the ultimate goals; the reasons why we’re on this DevOps journey.”



For Williams and Comas, DevOps is about building trust and confidence and about instituting predictability, speed and quality in software delivery lifecycle. “We're providing a robust infrastructure guaranteeing a level of quality and a level of service to our Application teams,” says Comas. Indeed, the DevOps team is earning enough trust that business units are now asking them to help with larger projects. “Because we've shown that the capabilities are flexible and expandable and that they allow us to deliver on a very tight timeline we’ve seen a six-fold increase in project volume, from ten to more than 60 applications. We’re providing a path to application production that engenders a level of confidence we’ve never had before.”

