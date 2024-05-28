As part of its work for the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS (link resides outside of ibm.com) is constantly engaged in the creation and support of various IT and technology projects, ranging from data security and analytics to multicloud environments. And as it evaluated the efficiency of its current operations, the organization recognized two areas where its efforts could be improved through the use of AI—in drafting project proposals and in generating code.
The firm found potential for improvement in how it goes about creating proposals for its IT-consulting work, where it is required to conceptualize and draft project recommendations that effectively address customer needs in a competitive market. In particular, the organization wanted its proposals to better differentiate its skills and capabilities, creating a compelling argument to choose Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS.
At the same time, the business wanted to fully take advantage of generative AI in its development efforts as potential customers were already starting to gravitate towards competitors using this technology to shorten project timelines. And to remain competitive and promote business growth, Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS needed to not only match but exceed the capabilities of its rivals.
Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS conducted a three-month proof of concept (PoC) leveraging IBM® watsonx.ai™ AI studio, focusing on two use cases: consulting support and code generation.
For its consulting proposals in particular, the business collaborated with an IBM Client Engineering team to verify the effectiveness of a generative AI solution that analyzes the points and topics participants (customers) were excited about or showed interest in, based on meeting transcripts. This solution was able to quantify the excitement and interest in the participants’ conversations and analyze them in conjunction with related metrics, such as speaking time. It is expected that by leveraging this solution in consulting services and proposal activities, Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS will be able to create more attractive proposals that appeal to its customers.
Similarly, the IBM Client Engineering team collaborated closely with Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS to incorporate generative AI into the validation and creation of code from existing design documents—all while adhering to the organization’s development rules. And to help streamline design efforts, the IBM team also built an extension for the Eclipse IDE that could support direct code generation through an API from the Eclipse environment.
Thanks to the IBM watsonx™ technology, both of these use cases have yielded significant improvements. For consulting efforts, the new model can more easily discover underlying customer preferences within proposals, encouraging an anticipated 10% boost to the overall acceptance rate. And moving forward, Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS plans to further refine its modeling efforts to support real-time assessments for excitement levels, with the intention of integrating this insight into future work and proposal activities.
Further, as these AI solutions move into production, the organization also expects to cut the time needed by its staff to generate code by roughly 60%. And with more competitive project timelines, Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS feels confident that it will be able to better capture and capitalize on new business opportunities.
Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a Japanese systems integrator with over half a century of experience in IT services. It offers comprehensive solutions, from consulting to operations, that cover data science, system development and IT infrastructure. A core member of the Mitsubishi Research Institute Group, it works to resolve societal issues through digital technologies and help ensure a prosperous, convenient future.
