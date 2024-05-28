As part of its work for the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS (link resides outside of ibm.com) is constantly engaged in the creation and support of various IT and technology projects, ranging from data security and analytics to multicloud environments. And as it evaluated the efficiency of its current operations, the organization recognized two areas where its efforts could be improved through the use of AI—in drafting project proposals and in generating code.

The firm found potential for improvement in how it goes about creating proposals for its IT-consulting work, where it is required to conceptualize and draft project recommendations that effectively address customer needs in a competitive market. In particular, the organization wanted its proposals to better differentiate its skills and capabilities, creating a compelling argument to choose Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS.

At the same time, the business wanted to fully take advantage of generative AI in its development efforts as potential customers were already starting to gravitate towards competitors using this technology to shorten project timelines. And to remain competitive and promote business growth, Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS needed to not only match but exceed the capabilities of its rivals.