For the chemical industry, turning that theory into a marketable product could create a thriving profit center for decades to come—with applications to everything from mobile devices to cars to unimagined new forms of transportation. That’s one reason why Jamie Garcia, Senior Manager of Quantum Algorithms, Applications and Theory at IBM and her team of quantum chemists have been spending a lot of time on video conferences with research colleagues at Mitsubishi Chemical in Japan.

The IBM Quantum team was approached by Qi Gao at Mitsubishi Chemical and Professor Naoki Yamamoto at Keio University to model and study the complex mechanism for lithium superoxide rearrangement, a key chemical step in lithium-oxygen batteries. Their collaboration lays the groundwork for simulating—and eventually, investigating a problem connected to a real-world application on a quantum computer.

This is a task that’s impossible to do efficiently even on today’s most powerful supercomputers. For Mitsubishi Chemical’s R&D team, modeling such a complex electrochemical reaction on a classical computer has proven to be incredibly difficult. By collaborating with the IBM and IBM Q Hub at Keio University teams, Mitsubishi Chemical is exploring how to use quantum computers to create accurate simulations of what’s happening inside a chemical reaction at a molecular level.