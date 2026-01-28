The cloud operations transformation and IBM Turbonomic implementation helped Maximus achieve measurable efficiency gains and cost savings. The company eliminated overprovisioning, streamlined resource allocation, and improved application performance—enhancing service delivery for its government clients. With new capabilities in place, engineers now focus on higher-value tasks, while Turbonomic ensures workloads receive the resources they need. Chris Ray continues, “This optimization has the potential to deliver significant ongoing savings. If you can reduce compute and storage by just a few cents per hour, across thousands of resources that are running 24 hours x 365 days a year, it adds up to very real dollars.” Marie Russell, Vice President, Global Strategic Partner Acceleration said, “IBM has proven to be a trusted advisor and partner. Turbonomic is the enabler our organization needed -- automating right‑sizing at scale, improving operations, and strengthening performance so our engineers can focus on mission outcomes for the citizens we serve.”

Beyond financial impact, Maximus has strengthened its ability to deliver seamless, equitable access to critical services across government entities. Looking ahead, Maximus plans to expand Turbonomic adoption globally and implement its FedRAMP-authorized version, available in the FedRAMP Marketplace, to support federal clients. Chris Ray states, “Turbonomic isn’t just a tool, it’s a catalyst for cultural and operational change. It allows our engineers to more quickly assess and remediate improperly sized workloads, reducing potential production issues, reducing costs, and in some cases both at the same time.”