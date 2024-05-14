Mastercard leveraged IBM Watson Advertising Accelerator as part of IBM Watson Advertising’s Call for Creative initiative which gave 5 premium advertisers an instance of Accelerator to use for free as long as it was used in an open and purposeful way.

Accelerator uses AI to rapidly and continuously learn which creative elements will resonate with each audience based on not only how consumers react but also on a multitude of other key signals such as DMA, device type, and time of day.



Mastercard leveraged Accelerator to predict and serve ad units with creative elements most likely to be relevant and engaging for consumers and therefore increase engagement and action, ultimately educating consumers, uncovering creative insights, and showcasing the power of AI to bring about positive change.



Mastercard also learned valuable creative insights like:

