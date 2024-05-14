Home Case Studies LOTTE Confectionery LOTTE Confectionery
LOTTE Confectionery partners with IBM Services to meet changing consumer taste
Two laughing executives with boxes of product lying on table in front of them

LOTTE Confectionery joined hands with IBM Services to spot changes in consumer behavior. With IBM, LOTTE is able to develop new products and launch them faster to market.
Business challenge

LOTTE Confectionery wanted to understand rapidly changing customer preferences and stay one step ahead.
Transformation

LOTTE Confectionery teamed up with IBM Services to implement an AI solution to spot changes in consumers behaviour and make better decisions based on data.
Business benefits Early detection
of consumer trends
New product development
based on consumer behaviour
Faster launch
of new products
Business challenge story
Changing customer preferences

As the customers’ preferences are changing rapidly, LOTTE Confectionery wanted to gain deeper insights into potential consumer needs regarding taste, ingredient and texture. LOTTE wanted to innovate the way the food industry works by leveraging AI technology and set up a trend forecasting solution to make better decisions based on data.

 
Our customers’ preferences are changing rapidly, we always want to stay one step ahead Sungwoo Bae Vice President LOTTE Confectionery
Transformation Story
Bringing new products to market faster

Using IBM Watson Explorer, LOTTE Confectionery collected data from thousands of websites and millions of social posts, detected most popular flavours, and accelerated the introduction of new flavour combinations. The solution utilizes machine learning and IBM Watson’s cognitive capabilities to improve the accuracy of predictions through self-learning over time.
Results Story
#BreakthroughPartnerships

Lotte Confectionery can now detect early trends in consumer behaviour and introduce new products faster to market to meet changing consumer taste.
Lotte logo
LOTTE Confectionery

Established in 1967, LOTTE Confectionery has grown to be No.1 confectionery brand in Korea. Headquartered in Seoul, LOTTE Confectionery has five large factories around the nation manufacturing over 200 types of products including chocolates, cookies, and ice cream. Led by a mission of enriching people’s lives by providing superior products and services, the company focuses on continuous development of new products while adopting diversified marketing strategies and advanced distribution methods.

 
Solution components Artificial Intelligence Consulting Services
Take the next step

To learn more about IBM Services, please contact your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner, or visit the following website: ibm.com/services

 Read the PDF View more case stories
Legal

© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019

Produced in India, February 2019

IBM, the IBM logo and ibm.com are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at ibm.com/trademark.