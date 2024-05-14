Established in 1967, LOTTE Confectionery has grown to be No.1 confectionery brand in Korea. Headquartered in Seoul, LOTTE Confectionery has five large factories around the nation manufacturing over 200 types of products including chocolates, cookies, and ice cream. Led by a mission of enriching people’s lives by providing superior products and services, the company focuses on continuous development of new products while adopting diversified marketing strategies and advanced distribution methods.